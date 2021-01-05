A first information report was registered on Monday against Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, and his nephew Nirvaan Khan for allegedly violating the Covid-19 institutional quarantine norms in Maharashtra, reported PTI.

The three were asked to quarantine at a hotel in Bandra after they returned to Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates on December 25, but the Khans went to their homes instead, a civic body official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now placed the trio under quarantine in Taj Lands End Hotel in the city, according to ANI.

The FIR was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of the disease) of the Indian Penal Code along with certain provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. A medical officer of the civic body had filed a complaint at Khar police station against the three.

According to the BMC’s norms to contain the spread of the mutant strain of the coronavirus, travellers from the United Kingdom, Europe and the UAE are supposed to undergo a week of institutional quarantine.

On Tuesday, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said no one was above the law, asserting that everyone should follow the protocols. He said it was the duty of an “ideal citizen” to strictly follow the rules during a pandemic.

When asked if the state health department was planning to initiate any action against the celebrities, Tope said that measures will be taken, but did not specify what they were. “Every person should adhere to the protocols laid down by the government,” he said, according to PTI. “It is the duty of an ideal citizen to strictly follow rules and regulations in the current pandemic situation.”

Maharashtra has 49,955 active Covid-19 cases, 18,47,361 recoveries, and 49,695 people have died so far. Till Monday, Mumbai recorded 6,943 active patients with 570 recoveries in 24 hours. The city’s overall recovery rate stood at 93%, according to the BMC.

Follow live today’s updates on the pandemic here