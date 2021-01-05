Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the Budget session will begin from January 29 and will be held in two phases, reported ANI.

The first part of the session would be held between January 29 and February 15, Joshi said. “In the first part, Budget and President address will be there,” he said. “Necessary bills will be taken. There will be Question hour as well as Zero hour.” President Ramnath Kovind will address both the House on January 29, NDTV reported, citing unidentified officials.

The second part of the Budget session will commence on March 8 and end on April 8, the Union minister said. He said that various demands and grants as well as other necessary bills will be taken up during this phase.

The Centre had in December cancelled the Winter session of Parliament in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to that, the Monsoon session of the Parliament was curtailed in September after 17 Lok Sabha MPs and eight Rajya Sabha members tested positive for the coronavirus.