Price of petrol reached an all-time high in the national Capital on Thursday with a hike of 23 paise per litre, reported PTI. The fuel was priced at Rs 84.20 per litre following the revision of price on Thursday morning.

The price of diesel too, rose by 26 paise, and stood at Rs 74.38 a litre in Delhi.

The previous all-time high of petrol and diesel were recorded in October 4, 2018, when the two fuels were priced at Rs 84 and Rs 75.45, respectively, according to the Hindustan Times.

Petrol and diesel rates witnessed a second straight hike on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, petrol and diesel became costlier by 26 paise and 25 paise, respectively, in Delhi, PTI reported. This revision came after a month-long hiatus since the last change in price on December 7, 2020.

The rise in prices came on the back of a spike in global crude oil rates, as they touched highest levels since February 2020, according to Reuters. Brent crude price rose by 1.3% to $54.30 (Rs 3,969.82) on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia announced a big voluntary production cut and steep fall was seen in United States crude inventories.

In Mumbai, petrol retailed at Rs 90.83 per litre, while diesel at Rs 81.07 per litre on Thursday, while in Chennai, petrol was priced at Rs 86.96 a litre and diesel at Rs 79.72 a litre. In Kolkata, petrol was being sold at Rs 85.68 a litre, while diesel at Rs 77.97.

Though petrol and diesel rates are to be revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange, government-controlled fuel retailers have been moderating rates since the pandemic broke out.