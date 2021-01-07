In photos: Scenes of violence at US Capitol as Trump supporters storm building, breach security
A woman was shot dead inside the Capitol, while three people died in medical emergencies.
Hundreds of supporters of outgoing United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday stormed the Capitol complex in Washington DC, and clashed with the police as members of the Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential elections.
A woman was shot dead inside the Capitol, while three people died in medical emergencies, the Washington DC police have said. As many as 52 people have been arrested so far. Videos on social media showed the mob shattering the Capitol’s windows and entering the building. One of the rioters even went and sat in the well of the Senate.