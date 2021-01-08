Coronavirus: Second vaccine dry run to be held today, India reports 18,139 new cases
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited Chennai to review the exercise.
India on Friday reported 18,139 new coronavirus cases taking its tally to 1,04,13,417. The news cases are 10.8% lower than Thursday’s count. India’s toll rose by 234 to 1,50,570. Its active cases stood at 2,25,449, while the recoveries reached 1,00,3,7398.
A second countrywide dry run for the coronavirus vaccine will be held on Friday. It will cover 736 districts across 33 states and Union Territories. Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana will not take part in this dry run as they have already completed the exercise in all districts. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited Chennai to review the dry run.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 8.8 crore people and killed over 18.97 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.9 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
Live updates
9.25 am: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visits the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai to review the vaccine dry run.
9.20 am: Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai prepares for the vaccine dry run, ANI reports.
9 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- The Union health ministry wrote to four states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal – about taking prompt steps to keep a “strict vigil” to curb the spread of Covid-19. These four states have been witnessing a sharp increase in new infections.
- The Supreme Court expressed concern about the possible spread of coronavirus due to the large gatherings at the farmers’ protest sites near Delhi. The court noted that the farmers’ protest could lead to a similar situation as the Tablighi Jamaat event, and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about the measures undertaken by the Centre to stop the infection from spreading.
- India registered 20,346 new cases, taking its tally to 1,03,95,279. The new cases were about 12% higher than Wednesday’s count. The country’s toll rose by 222 to 1,50,336. India’s active cases stood at 2,28,083, while the recoveries reached 1,00,16,859.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to extend the ban on flights between India and the United Kingdom till January 31 amid the Covid-19 situation in Britain.
- Drug firm Bharat Biotech said it had enrolled 25,800 volunteers for the phase three clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine.
- Britain registered more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths for the first time. The country is fighting against a faster spreading mutant strain of the infection.