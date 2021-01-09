Three men in Jharkhand’s Chatra district allegedly gangraped a 50-year-old woman, The Times of India reported on Saturday. Two of them have been arrested.

The incident took place in the district’s Kobna village late on Thursday. The woman said in her police complaint that she stepped out of her house around 10 pm when the accused abducted her. She added that they gangraped her, and brutally injured her by inserting a metal object in her genitalia.

The woman was taken to a nearby community health centre first. The doctors then referred her to the government medical college in Bihar’s Gaya district since her condition was critical.

The police said the accused had an argument with the woman before she was attacked, according to The Indian Express. A case has been filed under Section 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code.

“After the incident took place, the police was informed in the morning and we have arrested two men,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazaribagh Range Amol Homkar told the newspaper. “One is absconding and will be arrested soon. The woman’s private parts were injured.”

Superintendent of Police Rishav Kumar Jha and other senior police officials visited the area. “The name of the third accused and other details of the trio cannot be divulged at the moment as an investigation is on,” the police officer told The Times of India. The police were reportedly looking for the third accused, who was absconding.

The incident happened just days after the Buduan rape case in Uttar Pradesh. Three men, including a priest had, allegedly raped and murdered a 50-year-old woman when she went to a temple last Sunday. All the three accused have been arrested.