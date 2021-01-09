A Chinese solider has been apprehended after he crossed the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, where both the countries have been involved in a military standoff since May last year, The Indian Express reported on Saturday. The Indian Army captured the soldier in the early hours of Friday and is following established protocols, a statement said.

“During early hours of January 8, 2021, a Chinese soldier was apprehended on the Indian side of the LAC, in Ladakh, in area South of Pangong Tso lake,” it read. “The PLA [People’s Liberation Army] soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area. Circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated. Further details are awaited.”

The Army said that troops from both India and China are deployed along the LAC since the standoff erupted due to “unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops”.

In a similar incident in October 2020, a Chinese soldier identified as Wang Ya Long was caught by Indian forces in eastern Ladakh after he “strayed” across the LAC. He was handed back to to Beijing at the Chushul Moldo meeting point in Ladakh.



Tensions between Indian and China have run high since June when initial scuffles between both sides led to a pitched battle – without firearms – and saw 20 Indian soldiers killed. China is also believed to have suffered casualties, but has not given any details. Both India and China have accused each other of crossing into rival territory and of firing shots for the first time in 45 years.

With eight rounds of Corps Commander-level talks failing to resolve the standoff, both countries have deployed troops and tanks in sub-zero conditions. India has constantly maintained that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.