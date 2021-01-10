An Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane with 62 people on board crashed into the sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing country’s Transport Minister Budi Karya. It is yet to be ascertained if the people on board have survived.

The Boeing 737-500 crashed near Laki Island, some 12 km from the airport, the minister said. The plane, which had departed for Pontianak in West Kalimantan, disappeared from the radar after taking off just after 2.30 pm.

In a statement, rescue agency Basarnas said it would send a team to the Thousand Islands area, which includes the Laki Island, to help in the search for victims. Indonesian authorities say they have pinpointed the location where the plane crashed, reported BBC. More than 10 ships have been deployed to the site with navy divers.

The country’s transport safety committee said that all those on board were Indonesian. Sriwijaya Air’s Chief Executive Officer Jefferson Irwin Jauwena said that the plane had been in good condition before the flight.

The incident came just after aircraft maker Boeing agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion (over Rs 18,350 crore) in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the United States Department of Justice for two plane crashes that killed 346 people and led to the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner model.

In October 2018, 189 people were killed when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX jet crashed into the sea about 12 minutes after taking off from Jakarta on a routine one-hour flight.

The nearly 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, which crashed on Saturday, was older than Boeing’s problem-plagued 737 MAX model. The older 737 models are widely flown and do not have the system implicated in the MAX safety crisis.

“We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation,” a Boeing spokesperson said. “We are working to gather more information”.

Tracking service Flightradar24 tweeted that Flight SJ182 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta”. The aircraft first flew in May 1994 and is 26 years old, it added.

A transport ministry spokesperson said that air traffic control at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport had asked the pilot why the plane was heading northwest instead of going on its expected flight path seconds before it had disappeared. No immediate reason could be ascertained behind the sudden descent. Safety experts believe that most air accidents happen due to a mixture of factors that can take months to establish.

The Jakarta-based Sriwijaya Air group flies largely within Indonesia and was founded in 2003. The airline has a solid safety record till now, with no onboard casualties in four incidents recorded on the Aviation Safety Network database. Indonesia’s air safety record is, however, patchy.

In 2007, the European Union had banned all Indonesian airlines following a series of crashes and reports of deteriorating oversight and maintenance. The restrictions were lifted in 2018. Further, the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration had between 2007 and 2016 lowered its Indonesia safety evaluation to Category 2, meaning that the regulatory system was inadequate.

Indonesian officials say they have worked hard to bring safety up to international standards.