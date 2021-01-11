Union Minister of State Shripad Naik met with an accident on Monday night near Ankola town in Karnataka’s Uttarakannada district, reported ANI. The minister, who was travelling with his wife and personal secretary, is reportedly in a stable condition, according to NDTV.

However, the minister’s wife and aide have died, according to multiple reports. They were travelling to Gokarna from Yellapur when the incident occurred, reported ANI. The minister has been moved to a hospital in Goa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make sure that proper arrangements were made for the treatment of Naik.

More details awaited.