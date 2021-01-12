Farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws on Tuesday said they will not appear before the Supreme Court-appointed committee to resolve the matter, as its members supported the legislations and were “pro-government”, PTI reported.

“The members of the committee are not dependable as they have been writing on how agriculture laws are pro-farmer,” Balbeer Singh Rajewal of Bharatiya Kisan Union said, at a press conference held by the protestors on Tuesday evening. He said the farmers were against the committee on principle and it was the government’s way to divert attention from the protests, adding that the agitation will continue, PTI reported.

Darshan Pal, chief of Krantikari Kisan Union said they will not appear before any committee and suggested that the Parliament should discuss and resolve the matter.

“We had issued a press note last night stating that we won’t accept any committee formed by the Supreme Court for mediation,” he said, according to ANI. “We were confident that the Centre will get a committee formed through Supreme Court to take the burden off their shoulders.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the court put a stay on the implementation of the new farm laws until further orders and formed a committee to mediate between the two sides. Bharatiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann, former Director for South Asia at the International Food Policy Research Institute Pramod Joshi, agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and Maharashtra Shetkari Sangathna President Anil Ghanwat, were appointed as members of the committee.

The farmer unions have welcomed the court’s decision to put a hold on the implementation of the laws, however reiterating that they will not accept any other decision but the repeal of the legislations.

SC-appointed members back farm laws

Meanwhile, it has emerged that all four of the members appointed to the committee by the Supreme Court have supported the new agriculture laws in the past. Several social media users also pointed this out on Tuesday and shared articles and statements voiced by them.

Here are a few more details on the members of the panel: