The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ruled that the requirement to give a public notice of intended marriage under the Special Marriage Act was not mandatory in Uttar Pradesh, Live Law reported.

The court noted that mandatory publication of such a notice would interfere with the fundamental rights of liberty and privacy and the freedom to marry without the interference of the state.

The ruling is significant as it comes amid a raging debate about the implementation of anti-conversion laws, especially in Uttar Pradesh. The law seeks to prohibits conversion of religion for marriage.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had agreed to examine the constitutional validity of anti-conversion laws enacted by UP and Uttarakhand, but refused to stay the controversial legislations in these states.