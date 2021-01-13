A fire broke out in Kolkata’s Baghbazar area in West Bengal on Wednesday evening, reported PTI, citing the police. At least five fire tenders were deployed to the spot.

The fire spread to several houses at a slum in Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbazar Women’s College near Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge, the police said, adding that no casualty has been reported yet.

The police said that blasts were heard in the slum. Police officers suspect gas cylinders burst in the area. A senior Kolkata police officer, however, said the reason behind the fire was not yet known. “The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control,” the officer said.

The police also said that the fire led to a massive traffic jam in the area.

This is the second fire that broke out in Kolkata on Wednesday, according to the Hindustan Times. A fire had broken out at a godown in the Manicktala area of the city. Five fire tenders were sent to the spot to extinguish the flames. The police said there were no casualties or injuries reported from the incident. They said the fire was doused in an hour.

More details awaited.