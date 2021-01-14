Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui had not made any joke on Hindu deities, or even begun his performance and his arrest was made only on the basis of claims made by a Hindutva vigilante group, Article 14 reported on Thursday, quoting Indore Superintendent of Police Vijay Khatri. Faruqui had been arrested from a cafe in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city on January 1 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, and has since been in custody.

Khatri said that the arrest was made on basis of a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaur, chief of Hindutva group Hind Rakshak Sangathan, who said he had overheard rehearsal jokes. The police officer, however, said that the lack of evidence, visual or otherwise, was not a concern, reported Article 14.

“Doesn’t really matter,” Khatri told the website. “There was ruckus at the venue even before Faruqui could perform. But, we were told [by the complainants] that they [comics] were cracking jokes about Ram and Shiv ji [Hindu deities] while rehearsing.”

On January 4, two days after the arrest too, the Indore Police had said that there was no visual evidence to show that Faruqui had insulted Hindu deities. Along with Faruqui, four others – Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas, Edwin Anthony and Priyam Vyas – were also arrested on similar charges. A day later, Faruqui’s friend Sadaqat Khan was arrested for allegedly passing abusive remarks at Gaur, according to The Indian Express.

Khatri further said that apart from Gaur’s claim about the rehearsal jokes, an April 2020 video, wherein Faruqui jokes on a popular Hindi song “Mere Piya Ghar Aaya, Oh Ram Ji”, also showed his “intent” to derogate Hindu deities.

“Apart from the rehearsals, there were his old videos too,” said Khatri. “They were going to do it anyway. All of their jokes were about Hindu gods and goddesses. It isn’t as if they would have not cracked these jokes if there was no hungama [uproar].”

In the video Khatri referred to, Faruqui mocked the irony behind the lyrics, pointing to Ram’s 14-year-long exile, as has been described in mythological texts, reported Article 14. A complaint was filed against that video too and it has since been deleted.

Khatri in fact praised Gaur and his group for being “active and alert”, as they stopped the performance after a local comic Prakhar Vyas, in his opening act, made a joke on another Hindu deity Ganesh.

“When you four are going to do something together and the first act itself kicks up a controversy, why should the other three be allowed to continue?” Khatri told Article 14. He said it was wrong to ask for Faruqui’s release as he did not perform any joke, pointing out his intention.

“Aap log toh yeh karne hi aaye the... Aap planning kar ke aaye the (This is what you came for...you had planned to do this.)” the police officer said.

He further said that the uproar around Faruqui’s arrest was only because he was a Muslim. “No one is speaking about the other three but since there is one Muslim, people are criticising these arrests,” Khatri told Article 14. “If he is released, and the other three are kept in prison, no one would have said anything.”

Meanwhile, despite the lack of concrete evidence, the bail pleas of Faruqui and others have been rejected twice, stating that their release will disrupt law and order. On January 13, Khan’s bail plea was also rejected citing similar grounds.

On January 1, Faruqui and the others were arrested and booked on the basis of a First Information Report registered on Gaur’s complaint. Police had then said that the comedian had allegedly mocked Hindu gods and goddesses. However, now it has emerged that there was no evidence for the claim and Faruqui might not have even performed at the programme.

A purported video of Faruqui being allegedly roughed up by members of the Hind Rakshak Sangathan was also widely circulated on the social media.