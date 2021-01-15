The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a first information report against four of its officials for allegedly accepting bribes from a company that is being investigated by the agency for bank fraud, The Times of India reported.

The agency carried out searches at 14 locations in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, including the homes and offices of the officials. CBI also searched its own office because the accused allegedly took bribes there, an unidentified official told the newspaper.

The officials were accused of compromising the CBI’s investigation on “extraneous pecuniary considerations”. They were identified as Deputy Superintendents of Police RK Rishi and RK Sangwan, Stenographer Samir Kumar Singh and Inspector Kapil Dhankad.

The bank fraud case being investigated by the CBI involves a Mumbai-based firm. The company has been accused of cheating a consortium of banks of over Rs 3,500 crore and setting up shell companies with that money.

The CBI’s anti-corruption bureau began keeping a watch on the four officials after receiving complaints about them helping the company’s promoters.

The officials allegedly shared information about the case with the company, which paid them monthly bribes in return, according to The Indian Express.

Unidentified officials told the newspaper that one of the deputy superintendent of police had been working with CBI’s Banking and Securities Fraud Cell for a long time.

Apart from its own officials, the CBI has filed cases against an unspecified number of people, including advocates, under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to PTI.