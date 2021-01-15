West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that at least 50 Trinamool Congress MLAs will join the saffron party in a month’s time, reported ANI. Ghosh’s comments came in response to West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick’s claim that MLAs who left the TMC were eager to get back to the party fold.

“I ask Mallick Babu to persuade even one booth president to join his party, and I’ll accept his claim,” said Ghosh. “At least 50 of TMC’s MLAs will join the BJP next month.”

The TMC has been witnessing an exodus in the run up to the Assembly elections in West Bengal. Several party leaders have switched sides and joined the BJP.

Political turmoil in the Trinamool Congress started after former state minister and a close associate of Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, quit from the party. After a long drawn period of public dissatisfaction with the ruling TMC, Adhikari joined the BJP during Amit Shah’s two-day visit to West Bengal on December 19. Earlier, he resigned from all the positions he held in the Trinamool Congress on December 17. This came a day after he resigned as a member of the Legislative Assembly and almost 20 days after he resigned as West Bengal transport minister. He had quit from the post of chairperson of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners too.

Shatabdi Roy leaves cryptic message

Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy on Wednesday created a stir when she left a cryptic message on social media. “If I take a decision, then I will let you know at 2 pm on the 16th of January,” read a message from the actor-turned-politician on one of fan club pages on Facebook.

However, it is not clear if Roy herself posted the message or if the Facebook page is an official one.

The post further alleged that Roy has not been informed about many party programmes. “…Recently many people have been asking me why I am missing from several party programmes,” read the post. “I want to tell them that I want to attend all programmes. I like to be among you people. But I don’t get to know about many programmes and if I am not even informed about events in my constituency, then how can I go.”

It added:

“Good wishes for 2021. Be safe and healthy. I have a close and continuous connection with this constituency. But recently many people have been asking me why I am missing from several party programmes. I want to tell them that I want to attend all programmes. I like to be among you people. But I don’t get to know about many programmes and if I am not even informed about events in my constituency, then how can I go. This saddens me as well. For the last 10 years, I have spent more time with you than with my families. Even my enemies won’t be able to discredit me. So this year I am trying to make some decisions so that I can spend the entire time with you. I am grateful to you. You have been supporting me since 2009. Hope you will support me in the coming days too. Not only after I became an MP, but I have also always received immense love from the people of Bengal just as Satabdi Roy. I will try to stick to my commitment. If I take any decision, will let you know on January 16, Saturday at 2pm.” — Message by Shatabdi Roy on her fan club's Facebook page

Roy took part in a march along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in December in Bolpur.

TMC parliamentarian Sougata Roy said they will wait and watch what Roy decides. “We cannot say anything before knowing what her decision is,” he added, according to The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, rebel TMC leader Rajib Banerjee will also go live on Facebook on Saturday at 3 pm and “speak his mind”.