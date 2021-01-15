The big news: Tenth Centre-farmer talks to be held on January 19, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nidhi Razdan said her Harvard University offer was a phishing attack, and Adani Group won 6 airport bids despite Centre-NITI Aayog objections.
- Talks with Centre on farm laws ‘120% failure’, say farmer leaders; next round on January 19: Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged the government was tiring the protestors to get them to leave.
- Journalist Nidhi Razdan says her Harvard University offer was fraudulent, calls it a phishing attack: On June 13, she announced that she would be quitting NDTV to take up a teaching role at the US institution.
- Adani Group won six airport bids despite finance ministry, NITI Aayog’s objections: The Department of Economic Affairs had suggested that not more than two airports be given to the same bidder.
- Nearly 10% children in Delhi do not go to schools, shows government survey: The study, which covered 1.02 crore people in the Capital, showed that nearly 25% children till the age of five years did not receive vaccinations.
- Rose Valley Group chairman’s wife arrested in multi-crore Ponzi scam case, say reports: Gautam Kundu was taken in custody in 2015 for his involvement in a ponzi scam worth over Rs 15,000 crore.
- Goa to shift proposed IIT project from Shel-Melauli village after severe backlash: Protests against the proposed project had turned violent last week after villagers in the area clashed with the police.
- ‘Who are you supporting?’ Nitish Kumar hits out at reporter amid controversy over IndiGo executive’s murder: The Bihar chief minister accused journalists of demoralising the police and asked them to look at crime rates during the RJD’s rule in the state.
- Ram Nath Kovind donates Rs 5 lakh for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya: The trust set up to oversee the building of the temple has launched a countrywide contribution drive.
- BJP names former IAS officer AK Sharma its MLC polls candidate in UP, day after joining party: Sharma, a close aide of the prime minister, is expected to be given a key role in the Uttar Pradesh government.
- US President-elect Joe Biden outlines $1.9 trillion stimulus package amid coronavirus: The package includes funds for vaccination and testing as well as direct aid to individuals and businesses.