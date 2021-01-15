A look at the headlines right now:

Talks with Centre on farm laws ‘120% failure’, say farmer leaders; next round on January 19: Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged the government was tiring the protestors to get them to leave. Journalist Nidhi Razdan says her Harvard University offer was fraudulent, calls it a phishing attack: On June 13, she announced that she would be quitting NDTV to take up a teaching role at the US institution. Adani Group won six airport bids despite finance ministry, NITI Aayog’s objections: The Department of Economic Affairs had suggested that not more than two airports be given to the same bidder. Nearly 10% children in Delhi do not go to schools, shows government survey: The study, which covered 1.02 crore people in the Capital, showed that nearly 25% children till the age of five years did not receive vaccinations. Rose Valley Group chairman’s wife arrested in multi-crore Ponzi scam case, say reports: Gautam Kundu was taken in custody in 2015 for his involvement in a ponzi scam worth over Rs 15,000 crore. Goa to shift proposed IIT project from Shel-Melauli village after severe backlash: Protests against the proposed project had turned violent last week after villagers in the area clashed with the police. ‘Who are you supporting?’ Nitish Kumar hits out at reporter amid controversy over IndiGo executive’s murder: The Bihar chief minister accused journalists of demoralising the police and asked them to look at crime rates during the RJD’s rule in the state. Ram Nath Kovind donates Rs 5 lakh for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya: The trust set up to oversee the building of the temple has launched a countrywide contribution drive. BJP names former IAS officer AK Sharma its MLC polls candidate in UP, day after joining party: Sharma, a close aide of the prime minister, is expected to be given a key role in the Uttar Pradesh government. US President-elect Joe Biden outlines $1.9 trillion stimulus package amid coronavirus: The package includes funds for vaccination and testing as well as direct aid to individuals and businesses.