Coronavirus: India’s vaccination drive begins today, PM Modi to address the nation after launch
Globally, deaths from Covid-19 crossed the 20-lakh mark.
India will launch the world’s biggest vaccination drive against the coronavirus on Saturday. A record 3 lakh healthcare workers across the country are scheduled to get vaccinated on the first day across 3,006 vaccination sites. After the launch of the inoculation campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.
The Centre has issued guidelines to states and Union Territories. It said vaccination is allowed only for those who are above the age of 18 years. Women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating mothers should not receive the jibe.
India registered 15,590 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the overall count to 1,05,27,683. The country’s toll rose by 191 to 1,51,918. India’s active cases stood at 2,13,027, while the number of recoveries reached 1,01,62,738.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more 9.37 crore people and killed 20.06 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. More than 5.16 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
8.58 am: A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch of vaccination process.
8.57 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on launch of vaccination process at 10.30 am on Saturday.
8.55 am: Efficacy of the Covishield vaccine goes up if the gap between two doses is more than 28 days, Serum Institute of India Executive Director Suresh Jadhav tells NDTV.
Here are the top updates from Friday
- A day before a massive countrywide vaccination drive against coronavirus is set to commence, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the step is “the beginning of the end” of Covid-19.
- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised India for taking “very decisive” steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences. She also asked India to do more in 2021 in order to support an accelerated transformation of the economy.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more 9.30 crore people and killed 19.91 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. More than 5.13 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.