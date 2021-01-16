The big news: Nearly 2 lakh get Covid vaccine on day 1, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Days before Balakot strike, Arnab Goswami had said ‘something big will happen’, and the NIA summoned a farmer leader for questioning on Sunday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 1.91 lakh vaccinated on day 1; ‘tremendous relief’, says health minister: PM Narendra Modi urged citizens not to ignore the second dose of the vaccine and told them to ignore rumours about the efficacy of the vaccine.
- Three days before Balakot strike, Arnab Goswami said ‘something big will happen’ on WhatsApp chat: The transcript of the purported chat between Goswami and the former BARC chief is part of the Mumbai Police chargesheet in the TRP scam case.
- NIA summons farmers’ union leader for questioning on January 17: Baldev Singh Sirsa contended that the government was only trying to disrupt the farmers’ stir.
- Former civil servants raise questions on transparency of PM-CARES, ask Modi to make details public: They asked why ministers were trustees in their official capacity and not as private citizens if the fund was a public trust.
- India does not protect human rights defenders properly, says UN representative: United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor was speaking at an event to mark 100 days since activist Stan Swamy was imprisoned.
- Thane court grants bail to 89 accused in Palghar lynching: The advocates representing the accused told the court that the applicants had no role in the attack and they were arrested on mere suspicion.
- ‘Don’t hide behind vaccine nationalism’, says Congress leader as he trades barbs with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: After Manish Tewari raised questions on the efficacy of Covaxin, the Union minister said that he and his party were only focused on spreading distrust & rumours.
- We prefer Covishield vaccine over Covaxin, say doctors at Delhi’s RML Hospital: Activist Saket Gokhale has filed a writ petition against DCGI asking for Covaxin’s safety and efficacy data.
- Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea deferred till January 22 as police fail to produce case diary: Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the bail pleas of Faruqui and others have been rejected twice, stating that their release would disrupt law and order.
- WhatsApp delays new privacy policy launch, says accounts will not be deleted on February 8: The new policy announced earlier this month had faced backlash from users and several of them left the messaging platform.