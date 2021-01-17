Coronavirus: India registers 15,144 new infections, active cases remain below 3 lakh
A total of 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the first day of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive.
India registered 15,144 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the overall count to 1,05,57,985. The country’s toll rose by 181 to 1,52,274. India’s active cases stood at 2,08,826, while the number of recoveries reached 1,01,96,885.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more 9.44 crore people and killed 20.21 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. More than 5.19 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
9.54 am: In Telangana, 3,530 people received the vaccine shot on Saturday, with the state achieving 84% of its target for the day, reports News18. While no adverse reactions were reported, the state health department recorded 20 instances of minor reactions to the vaccines.
These reactions consisted of swelling, mild redness and pain where the vaccine injection was given, said Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao. Rao said the beneficiaries will be monitored for the next few days.
9.50 am: A security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction, reports PTI.
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said the the security guard, who is in his 20s, complained of palpitations and developed an allergic skin rash within 15-20 minutes of being inoculated.
“He was immediately managed with appropriate treatment and he improved,” Guleria added. “He is stable. As a precautionary measure he has been admitted for overnight observation and his condition is being monitored. He is likely to be discharged in the morning [Sunday].”
9.42 am: Norway on Saturday expressed concern about the safety of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on elderly people with serious underlying medical conditions, after at least 29 of them died within days of receiving the shot.
9.40 am: A total of 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the first day of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive as the country kick-started its inoculation campaign with two locally manufactured shots, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation was reported as of Saturday evening, it added.
Here are the top updates from Saturday
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s vaccination drive against the coronavirus. The Union Health Ministry said that 1,91,181 people were vaccinated across India on the first day.
- Resident doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital demanded that they be given the Covishield vaccine instead of Covaxin as the former has completed its Phase 3 trials. Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, is yet to complete its last stage trials.The doctors also said that they would not participate in the vaccination process if they are administered the Bharat Biotech vaccine.
- A war of words ensued between Congress MP Manish Tewari and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan after the former again raised questions on the efficacy of the Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin.