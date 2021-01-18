West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Nandigram, NDTV reported.

“I will contest from Nandigram,” Banerjee said while addressing a public meeting in the town. “Nandigram is my lucky place.” She will also contest the polls from Bhawanipur in Kolkata, her traditional seat.

Former Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party in December, had won the Nandigram seat in the 2016 Assembly elections. In an apparent dig at Adhikari, the Bengal chief minister said that she was not worried about those changing sides. “When TMC was formed, none of them were there,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

The elections are expected to be held in April-May. The West Bengal elections will be a closely-watched contest as the Bharatiya Janata Party has indicated that the polls in the state are one of its priorities.

The Nandigram movement, which was a campaign for farmers’ land, had catapulted Banerjee to power in the 2011 state elections. It marked the end of the decades-long Left rule in the state.