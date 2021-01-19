The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district have arrested a 24-year old law student for an alleged offensive Facebook post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state’s Chief Minister Adityanath, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

Arun Yadav, 24, a student of the Gorakhpur University allegedly uploaded a video on Facebook, where he morphed faces of the two leaders, according to the police.

The police took suo moto cognisance and filed an first information report against Yadav for the video and an objectionable remark, which was deleted later, PTI reported quoting police officials. Yadav was arrested and put in jail on Sunday after being booked under charges of the Information Technology Act, and those related to promoting enmity among groups and committing forgery, police official Sumit Shukla told PTI.

“Arun Yadav was produced before a local court in Gorakhpur and was sent to judicial custody on Sunday,” Anil Upadhyay, station house officer of Cantonment police station, told The Indian Express.

Yadav has also been suspended from the Gorakhpur University for violating its norms, Public Relation Officer Mahendra Kumar Singh said.

“The university has prohibited Arun Yadav’s entry into the campus and has formed a disciplinary committee to inquire into the matter,” Singh said. “The committee attempted to contact Arun and made call on his cellphone but it was found switched off. It has written a letter asking him to give his side of the matter.”