Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman vice president: Biden in his first presidential address said the inauguration ceremony was a celebration of the ‘the cause of democracy’.

Centre offers to suspend farm laws for 1.5 years, farmers to discuss proposal: The government also said during the 10th round of talks with farm leaders that it can also work out a ‘mutually agreeable’ time period for suspension.

SC dismisses review petitions challenging Aadhaar verdict as constitutionally valid: In his dissent, Justice Chandrachud said it is a constitutional error to say at this stage that no ground exists to review the 2018 judgement.

SC leaves it to police to decide about Republic Day tractor rally, says ‘inappropriate’ for court to take a call: The leaders of farmers’ unions and top Delhi Police officers held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss security arrangements for the rally.

VK Sasikala admitted to hospital after complaining of fever, breathlessness: Her swab sample will reportedly be tested with the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR to confirm if she has contracted the coronavirus.

WhatsApp says changes in its privacy policy aims to provide transparency, options to businesses: This came a day after the government said the proposed changes raised ‘grave concerns’ over the implications of the choice and the autonomy of Indian citizens.

Maharashtra Congress demands Arnab Goswami’s arrest, says his WhatsApp conversation amounts to treason: Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant also led a delegation to meet the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta’s bail plea rejected again by Mumbai court in TRP scam case: The special public prosecutor said Dasgupta may influence witnesses in the case if he was given bail. Varavara Rao’s detention ‘cruel, inhuman’, his lawyers urge HC to give temporary bail for 3 months: On Tuesday, the poet’s counsel submitted that the Taloja jail lacked adequate infrastructure to treat him.

Controversial ‘goli maaro’ slogan heard at TMC rally in Kolkata: TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh admitted that the controversial slogan should not have been shouted, but blamed it on ‘some over-enthusiastic party workers’.