A fire broke out at a Serum Institute of India plant in Pune’s Manjari area on Thursday afternoon, reported PTI. The company has been engaged in large-scale manufacturing of coronavirus vaccine, Covishield.

The blaze began at an under construction building inside Terminal 1 gate of the Serum Institute of India. Fire brigade personnel have so far evacuated three people from inside the building. However, the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI that the fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor of the SEZ 3 building on the Serum Institute premises. Fire and water tenders have been sent to the spot. Pune Municipal Corporation chief fire officer said it will take over an hour to control the blaze, reported News18. He added that thick smoke was hampering their work.

Unidentified officials told NDTV that the blaze was unlikely to affect the production of Covishield vaccine. According to reports, Covishield is not produced in the SII building where the fire broke out. However, no fire official has commented on such reports.

India has already started its coronavirus vaccination drive. Two vaccines – Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin – are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.