A twin suicide bombing killed at least 28 people and injured over 70 others at a crowded market in Iraq’s central Baghdad on Thursday, AP reported. This is the first such attack in several years in the Iraqi capital since the defeat of the Islamic State militant group by a US-backed coalition in 2017, according to Reuters. The last one took place in January 2018.

The attackers, wearing explosive vests, blew themselves up among shoppers at a clothing market in Tayaran Square in Bab al-Sharqi. According to Iraq’s military at least 28 people have died and 73 have been wounded in the attack. However, hospital and police officials who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity said the toll was much higher. Some of the injured were in serious condition, Iraq’s military said.

Yahya Rasool, a military spokesperson, said that the attack occurred as security forces chased the two suicide bombers. One of the bombers had fallen to the ground and then detonated the vest after people went to help him, according to The New York Times. Minutes later, the second attacker detonated his vest.

No group immediately took responsibility, but Iraqi authorities called it a terrorist incident – a reference usually used for attacks by the Islamic State.

Thursday’s twin bombings came days after Iraq’s government unanimously agreed to hold early elections in October. The country is also tackling a severe economic crisis due to low oil prices.