The Centre has provided former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi with “Z+” security, the highest category, PTI reported on Friday, citing unidentified officials.

Gogoi, 66, will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force, the officials said. An armed mobile team of 8-12 CRPF commandos will be securing the former chief justice of India during travel, while his house will be guarded by a similar team.The former chief justice is currently given security cover by the Delhi Police, PTI reported

Gogoi will be the 63rd person in the country to be accorded with “Z+” category security, as the CRPF looks after security arrangements of 62 people in the country currently, according to ANI.

After retiring from his position in the Supreme Court on November 17, 2019, Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in March last year. Days before his retirement, the former chief justice had presided over proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by him unanimously decided to allot the disputed Ayodhya plot to a trust that will oversee the construction of a Ram temple in the city.