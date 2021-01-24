Military commanders of India and China will hold the ninth round of talks on Sunday to address the ongoing border standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh, ANI reported. The talks will be held in Moldo opposite Chushul sector in India.

Additional Secretary (East Asia) of the Union Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava and some other officials reached Leh on Saturday, ahead of the meeting, according to News18. Other than Srivastava, the Indian delegation will include Lieutenant General PGK Menon, Briagdier Rajiv Ghai, Major General Sanjay Mitra, Major General RS Raman, Brigadier HS Gill and others.

In the last Corps Commander-level talks held in November, the two sides had agreed to ensure that their troops exercise restraint and avoid any misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control. The discussion, however, remained inconclusive.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India will not reduce the deployment of troops along the Line of Actual Control till China starts the process. “We have not reduced the number of troops along friction points,” Singh said in an interview. “We will not do so unless China reduces the deployment of troops on its side.”

Earlier this month, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had also that there had been no decrease in strength of troops from either side at the “friction points”.

Relations between India and China have hit a multi-decade low since clashes in eastern Ladakh in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers. China is also believed to have suffered casualties, but has not given any details. Both India and China have accused each other of crossing into rival territory and of firing shots for the first time in 45 years.