Coronavirus: Joe Biden to reinstate travel restrictions; India’s recoveries cross 1.03 crore
The country’s toll rose by 131 to 1,53,470
India reported 13,203 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the overall count to 1,06,67,736. The country’s toll rose by 131 to 1,53,470. The number of active cases stood at 1,84,182, while the recoveries reached 1,03,30,084.
A White House official on Sunday said that United States President Joe Biden will reimpose coronavirus travel restrictions on most non-American citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and most of Europe.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 9.91 crore people and killed over 21.28 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.47 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
Click here for information on India’s vaccination drive.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
11.09 am: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports CNN. “The symptoms are mild, but I am already receiving medical treatment,” Lopez Obrador says. “As always, I am optimistic. We will move forward.”
11.04 am: Uttarakhand government says devotees will only be allowed at Kumbh Mela only after producing a coronavirus negative RT-PCR report, issued not later than 72 hours, reports ANI. The government says that the devotees will have to download the Aarogya Setu app. People over 65 years, pregnant women, those who ill and children below 10 years of age are advised not to come, adds the government.
9.45 am: India reports 13,203 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,06,67,736. India’s toll rose by 131 to 1,53,470. The number of active cases stand at 1,84,182, while the recoveries reach 1,03,30,084.
9.20 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says 19,23,37,117 Covid-19 samples were tested till Sunday. As many as 5,70, 246 tests were conducted on January 24.
9.08 am: A White House official says United States President Joe Biden will reimpose coronavirus travel restrictions on most non-American citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and most of Europe, reports AFP. The official adds that Biden will also extend the ban to travelers who have recently been to South Africa amid warnings that a more transmissible coronavirus variants are already establishing themselves in the US.
9.02 am: Denmark’s State Serum Institute says the coronavirus variant first discovered in Britain is spreading at an alarming rate and is not responding to established ways of slowing down the pandemic, reports The Washington Post.
9.01 am: England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says that there is no clear evidence yet to show that people vaccinated against the coronavirus cannot transmit the infection on to others, reports PTI. He urges the public to continue to follow the strict lockdown rules because any vaccine-related immunity from Covid-19 takes at least three weeks to kick in.
Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India reported 14,849 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,06,54,533. The new cases are 4% than Saturday’s count. India’s toll rose by 155 to 1,53,339.
- The country’s active cases stood at 1,84,408, while the number of recoveries reached 1,03,16,786.
- As many as 15,82,201 people have been vaccinated in the country till 8 am on Sunday.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 9.87 crore people and killed over 21.20 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.44 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.