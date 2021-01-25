Farm law protests: Farmers gather for big rally at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan today, Sharad Pawar to join
The Delhi Police on Sunday allowed thousands of protesting farmers to hold their tractor rally in the city after the Republic Day military parade on January 26.
Over 6,000 farmers from across 21 districts of Maharashtra arrived in Mumbai on Monday in a convoy of 500 vehicles to begin their three-day sit-in at Azad Maidan in solidarity with farmers protesting near Delhi borders. Senior leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, will be addressing the gathering.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police gave permission to the protesting farmers to hold a tractor rally on January 26 after the Republic Day military parade. The tractors will be allowed through certain designated entry and exit points on the day, the police said, adding that intelligence inputs indicate some people may try to disrupt a peaceful rally by the farmers.
Farmers have been camping on the outskirts of Capital for around two months in protest against the contentious farm laws which they say will hurt their livelihoods and help big companies. The government, which says the agriculture reforms will boost farmer incomes, has agreed to suspend the laws, but the farmers have said New Delhi must repeal them.
Live updates
11.21 am: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati appeals to the Centre to repeal the farm laws. “The central government has been requested to especially withdraw the three farm laws, among the demands of the protesting farmers, so that no new tradition can start on Republic Day on January 26 or, as suspected by the Delhi Police, no untoward incident takes place,” she said.
11.16 am: A protestor, among many who have gathered at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, says that they will submit a memorandum to the government, reports ANI. “Our families have also come with us because if we lose farming, the entire family will come on road,” the protestor adds.
9.28 am: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee member Sukhwinder Sabhra says the farmers feel the permission given to them by the Delhi Police to hold their tractor rally was “not right”, reports ANI. “We wanted to go to the old Ring Road but we were given conditional permission and assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana,” he says, adding that the farmers’ leaders will meet the Delhi Police again on Monday to chalk out the final route.
9.24 am: As hundreds of farmers headed to Delhi from neighbouring states for the tractor parade on the Republic Day, the Delhi Police said it is making tight security arrangements due to inputs about possible attempts to disrupt the rally, reports PTI. In a circular, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava directed that all officers and personnel, as well as Central Armed Police Forces posted for the Republic Day Parade security arrangements, should be prepared for an extended deployment to maintain law and order in the wake of the tractor parade.
9.23 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the farmers’ protest in south Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Monday, reports News18, quoting unidentified officials. However, the chief minister has sent a message to the protestors, expressing his support.
9.21 am: The farmers in Maharashtra have gathered under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha’s state unit. The rally is part of the call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the Delhi protests, to intensify and broaden the struggle from January 23 to January 26. More farmers are expected to join the gathering on Monday.
Here are the top updates from Sunday
- The Delhi Police granted permission to farmers protesting the new agricultural laws to go ahead with their tractor rally on January 26, but only after the annual Republic Day celebrations conclude, said Special Commissioner of Police Intelligence Deependra Pathak.
- Over 1,200 farmers in close to 90 vehicles reached Nashik district in Maharashtra under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha’s Maharashtra unit, to begin march to Mumbai. The farmers participating in the tractor rally will converge at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on January 24, where they will begin a three-day sit-in. On January 25, they plan to march to the Raj Bhavan, and submit a memorandum against the new reforms to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. On the next day, demonstrators will hoist the national flag at Azad Maidan on the occasion of Republic Day.
- The Uttar Pradesh Police withdrew an order asking fuel stations in Ghazipur district to not sell petrol to tractor owners so that they are allegedly prevented from participating in the proposed farmers’ rally on Republic Day. The police said the notice had been issued “by mistake”.
- The Madhya Pradesh Police used water cannons and tear gas shells on Saturday to disperse Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhawan in Bhopal against the new agriculture laws. Six policemen and several Congress workers were injured during the incident. A number of Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, were arrested as well.