Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and prominent singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away last year, were among the seven people named as recipients of the Padma Vibhushan award, the country’s second-highest civilian honour, announced on Monday.

As many as 10 people were awarded the Padma Bhushan awards. The list included three political leaders who died last year – former Union minister and Lok Janashakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel.

Meanwhile, 102 people were named in the list of Padma Shri recipients.

The total list of 119 Padma awardees included 10 people from the “foreigners, Non-resident Indian, Person of Indian Origin and Overseas Citizenship of India” category. The list included 29 women and one transgender person. Sixteen awards were given posthumously.

Here’s the full list of the awardees

Padma Vibhushan

Shinzo Abe (Public Affairs) SP Balasubramaniam (Art) Belle Monappa Hegde (Medicine) Narinder Singh Kapany (Science and Engineering) Maulana Wahiduddin Khan (Spiritualism) BB Lal (Archaeology) Sudarshan Sahoo (Art)

Padma Bhushan

Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra (Art) Tarun Gogoi (Public Affairs) Chandrashekhar Kambara (Literature and Education) Sumitra Mahajan (Public Affairs) Nripendra Misra (Civil Service) Ram Vilas Paswan (Public Affairs) Keshubhai Patel (Public Affairs) Kalbe Sadiq (Spiritualism) Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (Trade and Industry) Tarlochan Singh (Public Affairs)

Padma Shri