Farm law protests: Farmers break police barricades at Tikri, Singhu border ahead of tractor rally
The police have given the farmers permission to carry out a tractor rally from only three of Delhi’s border points.
Thousands of tractors lined up on the outskirts of Delhi on Tuesday, as farmers broke police barricades put up at Singhu and Tikru borders, and entered the Capital to hold a rally in protest against the new agricultural laws on Republic Day.
The Delhi Police had given permission for the tractor rally on the condition that the farmers start only after the traditional parade by the armed forces on Rajpath. The farmers are allowed to carry out the procession from only three of Delhi’s border points – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.
Tight security arrangements were made in Capital in view of the Republic Day celebrations and the rally. The police have claimed that “anti-national” elements might try to take advantage of the rally.
Farmers have been camping on the outskirts of the Capital for around two months in protest against the contentious farm laws which they say will hurt their livelihoods and help big companies. The government, which says the agriculture reforms will boost farmer incomes, has agreed to suspend the laws, but the farmers have said New Delhi must repeal them.
Live updates
9.24 am: Caravans of tractors line up at Shingu border as tens of thousands of farmers protesting against new farm laws stream into the Capital ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.
9.11 am: Thousands of farmers at Singhu border break police barricades and begin marching to Delhi ahead of their tractor rally. The Delhi Police had given the protestors permission to take out the march after the day’s traditional parade by the armed forces on Rajpath.
9.06 am: Farmers break police barricades at Tikri and Singhu border to enter Delhi ahead of their tractor rally, reports PTI.
7.38 am: Visuals from near Ghazipur ahead of the tractor rally.
7.30 am: Thousands of tractors clogged key roads in north India on Monday as farmers left their homes across Punjab and Haryana to join a tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, reports the Hindustan Times.
7.28 am: Washed, clean and gleaming tractors, adorned with the tricolour and banners, are seen at Delhi’s borders, ahead of the mega tractor rally on Republic Day, reports the Hindustan Times.
7.23 am: The Delhi Police on Monday shut the Signature Bridge after farmers tried it enter from the Loni border side, reports News18. The police resorted to mild force to control the situation. Farmers are allowed to carry out a tractor rally from only three of Delhi’s border points – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.
7.20 am: The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, one of the major participants, in the farmers’ tractor rally on Monday declared that it would not stick to the route agreed upon by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the police, reports NDTV.
Here are the top updates from Monday
- Farmers protesting near Delhi against the Centre’s three agricultural laws said that they will march towards the Parliament on February 1, the day of the presentation of the Union Budget.
- President Ram Nath Kovind backed the agriculture laws, suggesting that they were long awaited. Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the laws, Kovind also praised the cultivators for ensuring farm produce despite natural calamities and the coronavirus pandemic.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday continued his criticism of the Narendra Modi government during his visit to Tamil Nadu, accusing the prime minister of destroying India’s agrarian economy with his pro-market farm laws.
- Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said it was unfortunate that those in power did not care about protesting farmers.