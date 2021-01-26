Coronavirus: India reports fewer than 10,000 new cases, tally rises to 1.06 crore
India reported 9,102 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall count to 1,06,76,838. The country’s toll rose by 117 to 1,53,587. The number of active cases stood at 1,77,266, while the recoveries reached 1,03,45,985.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 9.97 crore people and killed over 21.39 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.49 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Live updates
9.30 am: Pfizer wants India to order its Covid vaccine before it pursues approval for the same, reports Reuters.
9.35 am: Spectators at the Republic Day parade adhere to physical distancing norms.
9.32 am: In a veiled reference to Pakistan, India on Monday said that globally recognised state sponsors of terrorism used the Covid-19 pandemic to increase recruitment and infiltration activities to spread terror, reports PTI.
Here are the top updates from Monday
- President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to the country on the eve of Republic Day, urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as per guidelines. He said that the government was working with complete dedication to make the massive inoculation programme a success.
- A report by non-profit group Oxfam on Monday revealed that the wealth of India’s 100 billionaires including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, soared during the coronavirus pandemic, while millions of others in the country lost their livelihoods.
- The Centre directed the states and Union Territories to take action against those spreading rumours about the safety of coronavirus vaccines.
- India reported 13,203 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the overall count to 1,06,67,736. The country’s toll rose by 131 – the lowest in eight months – to 1,53,470. The number of active cases stood at 1,84,182, while the recoveries reached 1,03,30,084.