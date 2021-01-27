Coronavirus: India registers 12,689 new cases; global infections cross 10-crore mark
The country’s toll rose by 137 to 1,53,724.
India on Wednesday reported 12,689 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,06,89,527. The country’s toll rose by 137 to 1,53,724. The number of active cases stood at 1,76,498, while the recoveries reached 1,03,59,305.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10 crore people and killed over 21.56 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.53 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
10.01 am: The global Covid-19 tally breaches 100-million (10 crore) mark, according to John Hopkins University data. There are 10,02,43,101 coronavirus cases, while the global toll rises to 21,56,850. Over 5,53,42,114 people have recovered so far.
9.54 am: India reports 12,689 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,06,89,527, according to the Union health ministry. The country’s toll climbs by 137 to 1,53,724. There are 1,76,498 active cases, while the number of people who have recovered from the infection has risen to 1,03,59,305.
9.53 am: The number of Mumbai local trains in operation will return to its pre-coronavirus figures from Friday, but the services will be limited to only those who have been allowed to travel by the suburban railways during various phases of unlocking, reports the Hindustan Times.
9.50 am: United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the purchase of additional 200 million (20 crore) doses of coronavirus vaccines as the country reported 25 million (2.5 crore) infections, reports PTI. Biden announced that his administration will increase overall weekly vaccination distribution to states and tribal territories from 8.6 million (86 lakh) doses to a minimum of 10 million (1 crore) doses.
9.49 am: A 27-year-old healthcare worker died in Odisha on Tuesday, three days after taking the Covid-19 vaccine, reports PTI. The state health department, however, said his death was not related to the vaccination.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- The Union health ministry said that as many as 20,23,809 health workers had been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.
- India reported 9,102 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,06,76,838. The country’s toll rose by 117 to 1,53,587. The number of active cases stood at 1,77,266, while the recoveries reached 1,03,45,985.
- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged richer countries to stop hoarding excess coronavirus vaccines they had ordered but do not need immediately.
- Results of the latest sero survey indicate that Delhi is closer to attaining herd immunity against the coronavirus. The fifth sero survey show that every second person in the national Capital has developed antibodies against the coronavirus.