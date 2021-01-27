Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that his government will soon formulate a new domicile policy and reserve 75% jobs in the private sector for the people of the state, reported PTI. The announcement was part of a slew of welfare measures unveiled by the chief minister on Republic Day.

“2021 will be the year of appointments,” Soren said as he unfurled the Tricolour at the state’s parade. “A new domicile policy will be formulated and 75% of the posts in the private sector will be reserved for local people.”

The chief minister added that the government will appoint new teachers, and recruit more personnel to the state’s police force. “Rules are being made for appointment of teachers in minority schools as well,” Soren said.

Besides, the government will launch a universal pension scheme to provide Rs 1,000 a month to all elderly people of the state, the chief minister added.

On the healthcare front, Soren said that construction of a 500-bed hospital was underway on the premises of the medical college in Dumka. This would strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the Santhal Pargana Division, he added.

The chief minister also announced a “dhoti-sari scheme” under which, the government will distribute dhotis, lungis and saris to 57 lakh poor families of Jharkhand at a subsidised rate of Rs 10 a piece.

Also read:

Jharkhand: Only 60% Pathalgadi cases withdrawn, one year after Soren government’s promise