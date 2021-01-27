Four Indian Army soldiers were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday. The injured soldiers have been admitted to a hospital.

“Terrorists lobbed grenade on Army’s Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 1015 hours today in general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam,” the Army said in a statement. “Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital.”

Army officials said that a school building also suffered considerable damage in the attack, reported Kashmir Observer. The area has been cordoned off and a massive operation has been launched to arrest the accused.

On January 2, eight civilians were injured after suspected militants allegedly hurled a grenade on security forces near a bus stand in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.