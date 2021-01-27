The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a first information report against three journalists for a news report alleging that some school children were not adequately dressed for cold weather conditions while performing exercises at a government event, NDTV reported on Wednesday.

The journalists in Kanpur city were accused of criminal intimidation and public mischief. The FIR against them was filed after a complaint by Kanpur Dehat Basic Education Officer Sunil Dutta. The official alleged that the journalists were not even present at the event, which was organised on Sunday to mark Uttar Pradesh’s foundation day.

Videos from the event showed the children apparently dressed in summer uniforms while performing yoga asanas. The guests, on the other hand, were seen in warm clothes. This news report was aired by a local TV channel.

Uttar Pradesh | Three journalists booked for story on ‘inadequately dressed school children doing yoga in biting cold’ at a government function. Government denies version of journalists. pic.twitter.com/TD1ZAHHUih — NDTV (@ndtv) January 27, 2021

The official who filed the police complaint against the journalists claimed that the children were made to remove their winter uniform to perform the exercises. “It is well-known that yoga and physical exercises cannot be carried out in winter wear and requires loose clothing,” Dutt said in his complaint, according to NDTV. He added that the children changed back to winter wear later.

A student who took part in the event also told the news channel that he went to the venue dressed in a trousers and jacket and changed there.

Amit Singh, one of the journalists against whom the FIR has been filed, told the Hindustan Times that there could be no justification for making children do yoga in inadequate clothing in the cold. He added that the authorities could have been more cautious.