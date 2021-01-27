Several roads in Delhi and entrances to some metro stations remained closed on Wednesday due to increased security, a day after clashes erupted during the farmers’ massive Republic Day tractor rally.

Commuters faced difficulties because of massive traffic jams in the morning. The route between Kalindi Kunj and Noida was shut, and heavy traffic was seen on the Delhi-Noida Flyway, ANI reported.

Noida: Heavy traffic at Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Flyway.



"Two lanes each are closed for traffic from Kalindi Kunj to Noida and Noida to Kalindi Kunj, causing heavy blockage" said Delhi Traffic Police pic.twitter.com/HNVCIu8Ehv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2021

Traffic jams were also seen at Delhi’s Anand Vihar and Bhairon Road areas. The movement of traffic near ITO, Mandi House and India Gate was also disrupted earlier on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Delhi: Traffic congestion continues in parts of the national capital; visuals from Bhairon Road. pic.twitter.com/7yls2LNNoH — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Delhi: Traffic congestion in parts of the national capital; visuals from near Anand Vihar. pic.twitter.com/HTNKaftYLA — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

The Minto Road, which was closed for traffic initially, opened later in the day, according to the Delhi Traffic Police’s update.

The Ghazipur Mandi road and National Highways 9 and 24 were also shut. The traffic police advised people commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad to take alternative routes via Shahdara and Karkari Mor.

Meanwhile the entry and exit gates of the Lal Quila metro station in old Delhi were also closed. At the Jama Masjid station, only the entry gates were shut.

Security at the Red Fort was also tightened. During Tuesday’s rally, a section of protestors had stormed the historic complex and raised sacred Sikh flags.

Delhi: Security tightened at Red Fort in the national capital.



A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ovGx9mugzS — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the Capital during the rally on Tuesday, which was organised to oppose the farm laws. The protestors clashed with the police, who used tear gas and batons to control them. One protestor was killed, and Delhi Police said over 300 of its officers had been injured across the city.