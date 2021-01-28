The Aam Aadmi Party will fight Assembly elections in the six states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, over the next two years, party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the ninth National Council meeting of the party, Kejriwal claimed that people across the country were impressed by his government’s performance in Delhi, reported the Hindustan Times.

“People across the country are talking about the good governance of the AAP in Delhi,” he said. “Everywhere in the country, people want power and water subsidies and welfare schemes like Delhi.

Kejriwal also stressed on the need for organisation building within the party to bring about changes in other parts of the country, according to The Hindu.

“You will have to go to each street and meet people and build the organisation in a big way,” he said while addressing party workers.”When the whole country becomes part of the AAP, then only the country will change.”

The party has also given state-wise responsibilities in the bid to expand its footprint. Raghav Chadha has been given the charge of Punjab, while Atishi will take over the party’s expansion in Gujarat, according to the Hindustan Times. Another MLA Dinesh Mohania has been given the responsibility for Uttarakhand. All three states are scheduled to go to polls in 2022.

Speaking on the violence in Delhi during Tuesday’s tractor rally, Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of “planting stooges”, according to NDTV.

He alleged that the Delhi Police was filing “fake FIRs” [First Information Reports], The Hindu reported. While terming Tuesday’s turn of events unfortunate, he assured that the AAP will continue to back the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

“Whatever happened on January 26 is unfortunate,” he said. “Whoever is actually responsible, they should get strict punishment. But because violence happened on that day, doesn’t mean that the farmers’ issues and agitation are over. We all should stand with farmers peacefully, as citizens without any politics.”