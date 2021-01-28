The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued lookout circulars against farmer leaders allegedly responsible for the violence that broke out during the tractor rally on Republic Day on Tuesday, PTI reported.

“The Delhi Police has issued lookout notices against farmer leaders named in an FIR in connection with the violence during the tractor parade,” Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava said. A lookout notice is issued to prevent the person under investigation from leaving the country. The farmer leaders will be asked to surrender their passports.

The police on Wednesday named as many as 37 farmer leaders, including Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav and Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Haryana unit President Gurnam Singh Chaduni, in the first information report in connection with the violence. The FIR also named social activist Medha Patkar and Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, according to a copy viewed by Scroll.in. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were some other leaders named in the FIR.

The case against them was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code including 147, 148 (related to rioting), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder). The leaders were accused of flouting the conditions laid down for their demonstration on Republic Day and of making inflammatory speeches.

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Delhi on Tuesday as farmers protesting against the agricultural laws clashed with the police, who used tear gas and batons to control them. One protestor was killed in the clashes in Delhi’s ITO area. The Delhi Police said 394 of its officers had been injured across the city.

Prominent farmer unions and leaders distanced themselves from the violence, and blamed it on certain “anti social elements”. Twenty-five criminal cases were filed in connection with the violence, and 19 persons have been arrested so far. The police have also detained around 200 protestors on charges of rioting, damaging public property and attacking its personnel.

The Delhi Police also issued a notice to Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait asking him to explain why legal action should not be taken against him for allegedly breaching the agreement with police for the tractor rally, reported ANI. The police put up a notice outside Tikait’s tent at the Ghazipur border.

“You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation,” the notice said. “You are directed to submit your response within 3 days.”