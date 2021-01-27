Farm law protests: ‘Antisocial elements behind Republic Day violence,’ says farmers’ leader
A tractor rally in Delhi turned violent after police used tear gas and batons as protestors broke through barricades to hold the march.
The Punjab and Haryana governments have issued a high alert following the violence that broke out in Delhi during a tractor rally on Republic Day. Various farmer bodies and politicians have condemned the violence.
A massive rally of farmers to the Capital turned violent on Tuesday, with police using tear gas and baton-charging the protestors as they broke barricades and entered the city to hold a tractor parade. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers’ unions, called off the tractor rally with immediate effect on Tuesday evening and asked the farmers to return to protest sites.
Farmers are demanding that the government repeal the new laws which they say will hurt their livelihoods and help big companies. The government, which says the agriculture reforms will boost farmer incomes, has agreed to suspend the laws, but the farmers have said New Delhi must repeal them.
Live updates
10.09 am: Tikait adds that some antisocial elements were behind the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade in the Capital on Tuesday, reports News18. “It was due to the Delhi Police’s actions that some antisocial elements entered the parade and caused the violence,” he alleges.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson in a statement further alleges that the Delhi Police had wrongly placed barricades at some places of the pre-decided routes of the parade. “This was done intentionally to misguide farmers,” Tikait says, adding that because of this, farmers on tractors went astray.
10.03 am: Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait says protestors who were responsible for Tuesday’s violence “will have to pay for their deeds,” reports ANI. This is not a movement of Sikhs, but of farmers, he asserts.
“Uneducated people were driving tractors, they didn’t know the paths of Delhi,” he adds. “ [The] administration told them the way towards Delhi... Some of them unknowingly deflected towards Red Fort. Police guided them to return.”
9.59 am: Farmer leaders from Punjab will address the protesting farmers at the Singhu border, a day after the Capital witnessed unprecedented scenes of chaos during the Republic Day tractor rally organised by protestors, reports NDTV.
8.05 am: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation says that the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. It adds that the entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are also shut down.
8.03 am: Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan faction), on Tuesday said the message of the march “would have been stronger if it had been kept free of communal issues,” according to The Indian Express.
Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, sent audio and video messages, asking people to come back from Red Fort as it was not a part of their original plan.
8.01 am: Punjab and Haryana governments on Tuesday issued high alerts in their respective states following the Republic Day violence in Delhi, reports News18.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- Chaos ensued in the national Capital as a section of the farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws entered Delhi to hold a tractor rally and were met with tear gas and baton-charge by the police.
- The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed several metro stations as farmers protesting the new agricultural laws broke police barricades and entered the city to start their tractor rally ahead of the scheduled time.
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers’ unions, called off the tractor rally with immediate effect on Tuesday evening and asked the farmers to return to protest sites.