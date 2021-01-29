Farm laws: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait appeals for calm as protestors return to Ghazipur
The key border point remained closed for traffic.
Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday appealed for calm as protestors returned to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur following his tearful appeal. On Thursday, the administration had given the protestors an ultimatum to clear the site.
Heavy security was deployed at the Singhu and Tikri borders in view of the tractor rally violence. Ghazipur border also remained closed for traffic. Meanwhile, another farmers’ group, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti), ended its protest against the farming laws.
The Delhi Police have named several farmer leaders in a first information report related to the tractor rally violence. The police alleged that they made inflammatory speeches. Farmers, however, have denied the allegations, and blamed “antisocial elements” for the chaos. Twenty-five criminal cases were filed in connection with the violence, and 19 persons have been arrested so far.
Live updates
11 am: Deep Sidhu, who has been booked in connection with the Red Fort flag incident, said he will join the investigation after some time, reports PTI. “…whatever has been spread, it is false information and it is misleading the public at large,” he added. “Therefore, I need a couple of days to bring out the truth and then I will join the investigation. I am requesting the investigation agencies...I have not done anything wrong then why should I run away and why should I be scared. I am not scared. I have done nothing wrong and that will come out.”
10.37 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally is an insult to the country, The Indian Express reports.
He speaks about the Red Fort incident. “That the symbol of Independent India should be damaged and sullied in this manner is not something any proud Indian can sanctify,” he says. “It is a disrespect also to our revered Nishan Sahib, which was used by some goons (they could not have been farmers) to undermine a peaceful protest.”
10.28 am: Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary visits the Ghazipur border, ANI reports. He urges the Centre to discuss the farmers’ protests in the Parliament.
10.25 am: Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait urges the protestors to remain peaceful, ANI reports. “We will not vacate the spot [Ghazipur border],” he says. “We will talk to the Government of India about our issues.”
Meanwhile, a huge crowd gathers at the protest site.
9.28 am: Extra security forces have been withdrawn from the Ghazipur protest site, PTI reports.
9.27 am: Policemen are seen at the Singhu border
8.53 am: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) ends its protest against the farming laws, News18 reports.
8.51 am: The Ghazipur, Singhu, Auchandi and Mangesh borders remain closed for traffic, the Delhi traffic police say.
8.49 am: Heavy security is seen at the Tikri border, another prominent protest site.
8.33 am: The farmers continue their protest at the Ghazipur border, ANI reports.
8.28 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- The administration of Ghaziabad gave an ultimatum to the farmers to leave the Ghazipur protest site by the end of the day. However, more protestors began arriving at the site after Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait tearfully declared that he won’t end the protest.
- The Delhi Police invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sedition charges in a case filed over the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day.
- The Noida Police filed a case against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and six others for allegedly misreporting and spreading disharmony during the clashes between the police and protesting farmers on Republic Day.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said 16 political parties will boycott the president’s address in the Parliament on Friday over the farm laws. The Budget session is scheduled to begin on Friday
- Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said that some antiquities went missing from the Red Fort after the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally. “While we can access the monetary loss, how can we gauge the loss of antiquities?” he said.