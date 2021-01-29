Budget Session: President Ram Nath Kovind to addresses both Houses of Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-’22.
The first day of the Budget session of Parliament began with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses on Friday. Sixteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, on Thursday said they have decided to boycott the president’s address in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws.
Later in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-’22. It has been prepared by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian and his team. Usually, the survey is tabled a day before the finance minister delivers the annual Budget speech. But this year, it has been tabled in Parliament three days before the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.
This will be the first session of Parliament since the Monsoon Session was cut short due to concerns over the coronavirus. There was no Winter Session.
Live updates
11.05 am: The president says the joint session of Parliament amid the coronavirus pandemic is essential. “It’s a new year and a new decade and we’re also entering into the 75th year of independence,” he adds. “Today all MPs are present here with message and trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop.”
11.02 am: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the joint session of Parliament.
10.58 am: President arrives in Parliament.
10.39 am: The government has made elaborate security arrangements keeping in view the ongoing farmer protest. Staffers at North Block and South Block will use the rear gates rather than the Rajpath and Vijay Chowk to reach their offices. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked in earmarked parking areas and pavements adjoining Rajpath from early morning till the return of the president to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
10.38 am: Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in the Parliament complex around 11am in the President’s horse-driven carriage, reports Hindustan Times.
10.37 am: A brief background of the Indian economy
The economy saw its worst contraction in decades, with the Gross Domestic Product shrinking by a record 23.9% in the April to June quarter, and reflected the severe impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. India’s GDP growth rate contracted by 7.5% for the second quarter (July-September).
With this, India slipped into a technical recessionary phase for the first time ever – when its GDP growth is negative or declining for two consecutive quarters or more. The new figures firmly established the country’s position among the world’s worst-performing major economies.
10.30 am: In his first Survey in 2019, Subramanian had set an agenda of achieving 8% sustained Gross Domestic Product growth to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election in 2019. But the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted India’s growth this year, sending its already-teetering economy into an apparent recession.
10.28 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-’22 in Parliament’s Budget Session on Friday, News18 reports. This year’s document, prepared by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian and his team, will be tabled in Parliament three days before the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.
10.24 am: The Question Hour, which had been cancelled in the September session, will be allowed for a fixed duration of one hour.
10.22 am: 16 Opposition parties, including the Congress, on Thursday said they have decided to boycott the president’s address in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws.
In a joint statement, the parties said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party government have remained “arrogant, adamant and undemocratic” in their response to the farmers’ demand of repealing the agricultural laws. The parties also demanded the withdrawal of the three contentious legislations. The Opposition parties also alleged that the central government agencies had a role orchestrating the violence that broke out during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.
10.20 am: The proceedings will be curtailed with staggered timings and physical distancing rules, in view of the pandemic. Like the previous session, both the Houses will sit in shifts, with the Rajya Sabha meeting in the forenoon and Lok Sabha in the evening between 4 pm and 9 pm, as part of health measures adopted due to Covid-19.
10.15 am: The Budget Session, which begins today and will conclude on April 8, is set to be stormy one, with the Opposition set to take on the government over the contentious agricultural laws amid the farmers’ protests.