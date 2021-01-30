E-commerce platform Myntra has said that it will change its logo following a complaint that it was offensive to women, reported India Today on Friday.

The complaint was lodged by a member of non-governmental organisation Avesta Foundation, Naaz Patel, in December. She had demanded immediate removal of the logo and appropriate action against the company. Patel had also raised the matter in various forums on social media.

“We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women,” Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police of Mumbai Cyber Crime Department, told Jagran English. “Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month’s time.”

The e-commerce platform said they would revise the logo on its website, mobile application as well as on all packaging materials. The company has reportedly already issued printing orders for packaging material with the new logo.

Myntra, founded in 2007, was acquired by Flipkart in 2014, reported The Indian Express. Flipkart, through Myntra, later acquired fashion e-retailer Jabong in 2016. It has since grown to become one of the country’s biggest online fashion websites.