India on Sunday reported 13,052 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,07,46,183. The toll jumped by 127 to 1,54,274.

As many as 1,04,23,125 people have recovered from the infection so far, while the number of active cases stood at 1,68,784.

The country has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States, but infection rate has slowed significantly since September.

India’s immunisation programme

India, which started its vaccination programme on January 16, has inoculated more than 37 lakh healthcare workers till Saturday 7 pm, according to a health ministry statement. So far, 71 adverse events have been reported, it added.

Of the total 37,06,157 beneficiaries vaccinated in India till now, the highest number of 4,63,793 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,26,745 in Rajasthan, 3,15,343 in Karnataka and 2,61,320 in Maharashtra, according to the health ministry data.

“India is the fastest country to reach not only the one million target but also two million and three million marks in Covid-19 vaccination,” the ministry said. “Several other countries which have had a head start, some as much as 40-50 days, have taken a longer time to reach these targets.”

The Centre has also directed states and Union Territories to start vaccinating frontline workers from February first week. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday said that vaccine is available in sufficient quantity and advised state government to address other problems promptly at appropriate levels.

There is a huge scope for improvement in the number of average vaccinations per session, Bhushan said and asked the officials to analyse the daily variation in the number of average inoculation and take necessary steps to increase them.

Bhushan added that states should hold multiple simultaneous vaccination sessions per day wherever possible.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10.2 crore people and killed over 22 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.63 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.