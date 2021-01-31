The Delhi unit of the Congress passed a resolution on Sunday to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party, with immediate effect, ANI reported.

“Rahul ji is the only one who can inspire Congress workers,” Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary, told ANI. “All his predictions are coming true...from farmers issue to ills of GST [Goods and Services Tax]. He has shown his leadership ability.”

The resolution stated that the Congress needs Gandhi to “lead the party forcefully, to counter the communal, authoritarian and undemocratic forces, trying to take the country on the path of destruction”, the Hindustan Times reported.

Last week, the Congress had said that it will have a new elected president by June. The party is likely to hold organisational polls between May 15 and May 30, after Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.

The Congress has been faced with a leadership crisis since Gandhi quit from the post after the party’s poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In August last year, at least 23 Congress leaders, including Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Prithviraj Chavan and Milind Deora, had written to party President Sonia Gandhi, asking for a complete revamp of the party’s organisation. Tharoor had also called for holding elections to appoint the party chief. However, he maintained that the elections should be held if Rahul Gandhi does not wish to take over as Congress chief. Rahul’s mother and senior party leader, Sonia Gandhi, has remained the interim party chief, since he resigned.