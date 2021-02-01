The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has sent more than 50 new notices to people, including farmer leaders, whom they say were involved in the clashes that broke out in the Capital during the tractor rally on January 26, reported PTI, citing the police. The police had earlier issued notices against 44 people.

The police said that some of the tractors involved in the violence in Delhi had been identified, and notices were being sent to the vehicle owners. An unidentified police officer told PTI that the process of issuing notices was taking time as many of those involved are not residents of Delhi.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) BK Singh said that a team from the National Forensic Sciences University was analysing video footage from January 26. “They visited various spots in Delhi today,” Singh said, according to Times Now. “Delhi Police’s Crime Branch have received more than 5,000 video footages and photos from the public.”

On Friday, the Delhi Police had appealed to the public to share any evidence or information about the violence on Republic Day.

The Delhi Police had said on Saturday that 84 people had been arrested and 38 first information reports filed so far in connection with the violence during a farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day. The police had registered 22 FIRs till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police have issued notices to around 200 tractor owners in the state, but officials have claimed that this action was not related to the farmers’ protest.

“Notices have been served to 220 owners of tractors in the Sikandarpur police station area,” Bal Mukund Mishra, station house officer of Sikandarpur police station told PTI. “In the notice, it has been mentioned that the tractors were used on public roads for commercial work, and minors were driving them. As a result of this, there were road accidents. The tractors were also used in illegal mining.”

Regional Transport Officer Rajeshwar Yadav said he was not aware of the development after being asked if the police could issue such notices.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh criticised the police’s move. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary claimed that this was an attempt to threaten the farmers, reported PTI. “The farmers have tractors, and they are going to the protest site by tractors,” he said. “Police have issued the notices to hinder the farmers movement.”

Farm law protests

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the edge of New Delhi for over two months, seeking the repeal of agricultural laws passed in September. The protests had largely been peaceful but violence erupted on January 26, when a tractor rally planned to coincide with Republic Day celebrations turned chaotic.

Some protestors broke through barricades and poured into the city, clashing with the police that tried to push them back with tear gas and a baton charge. Besides the death of one protestor, several others, including 300 Delhi Police personnel were also wounded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country was saddened to witness the way some protestors had “insulted the tricolour” on January 26 when a tractor rally by farmers to protest against the new agricultural laws turned into chaos.