The Delhi Police said on Saturday that 84 people have been arrested and 38 first information reports filed so far in connection with the violence during a farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, reported India Today, citing a senior official. The police had registered 22 FIRs till Thursday.

Nine of these 22 FIRs were transferred to the crime branch of the Delhi Police for investigation. The Delhi Police have also appealed to the public, including media personnel, to help identify those behind the violence, by sharing videos or photos of the incident with them.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked why a judicial inquiry was not being conducted into the incident, reported ANI. “Those [farmers] who were protesting peacefully for around 70 days can’t do something like this,” he claimed. “Impartial probe must be done.”

Gehlot also condemned Tuesday’s violence and said that some “anti-social elements” caused the Red Fort incident, where protestors stormed the historical structure and hoisted flags atop one of the minarets.

The farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day had turned chaotic after a section of protestors deviated from the routes agreed to with the Delhi Police. One protestor was killed in the clashes. The Delhi Police said 394 of its officers were injured across the city.

The police have alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches, and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade. Farmers have denied the allegations and blamed “antisocial elements” for the chaos. Several farmer leaders, including Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav and Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Haryana unit President Gurnam Singh Chaduni, were named in one of the FIRs filed by the police.