India’s coronavirus tally on Tuesday rose to 1,07,66,245 with 8,635 new cases. Covid-19 has caused 1,54,486 deaths in the country so far, after 94 fatalities occurred in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,04,48,406 people have recovered from the infection, while the number of active cases in the country stood at 1,63,353. India’s recovery rate is 97%. The vaccination drive, which started on January 16, has so far inoculated a total of 39,50,156 beneficiaries.

Courtesy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Delhi on Monday recorded 121 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths – the lowest in 10 months, authorities said. “Lowest 32 hospital admissions including four persons of outside Delhi,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted. “Corona severity is going down still we should be careful. Wear Mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe.”

Odisha has not reported a single Covid-19 death for a week now. The state, however, recorded 79 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 3,35,151, a health department official said on Monday. The state government will begin to allow students of Classes 9 and 11 to attend schools from February 8, reported Hindustan Times.

Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has said that the next 15 days will be important to understand the spread of Covid-19 after the local train services resumed in the city for all after 10 months.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore for India’s coronavirus vaccination programme, while presenting the Union Budget 2021-’22 in the Parliament. The Narendra Modi government will make more allocations to this fund, as and when required, she added.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 10.33 crore people and killed 22.37 lakh, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Over 5.72 crore have recovered from the infection in the world.

About 1,500 of the initial volunteers in a late-stage clinical trial of the vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, were given the wrong dose. These participants were also not informed that a mistake had been made after the error was discovered, documents obtained by Reuters show.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has relaxed some curbs coronavirus-induced restrictions, including lifting an unpopular ban on the sale of alcohol, reported BBC.

Israel’s vaccination programme has shown signs of working towards decreasing the number of infections in citizens above the age of 60, reported BBC.