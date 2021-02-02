The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said it has decided to depute two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra, which are contributing to nearly 70% of the total coronavirus active cases in India.

“At a time when almost all states/Union Territories are showing a declining trend in number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report large number of cases,” the ministry said in a statement.

The central team that will reach Maharashtra will be comprised of experts from National Center for Disease Control and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. “The Kerala team shall comprise of senior official from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi,” the health ministry added.

These teams will work closely with the state health departments and take stock of the ground situation, and suggest the required public health interventions to rein in the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Maharashtra has 44,944 active cases, while Kerala has 69,456 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment. Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,07,66,245 with 8,635 new cases. Covid-19 has caused 1,54,486 deaths in the country so far, after 94 fatalities occurred in the last 24 hours.

Also read:

Coronavirus: India records 94 deaths and 8,635 new cases in 24 hours – lowest daily rise in 8 months