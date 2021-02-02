A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi police defend multi-layered barricading at farmers’ protest sites, ask why no questions were raised about tractor rally violence: Concrete barriers were erected and barbed wires used to isolate the protestors.

Centre gets extension to frame, implement Citizenship Amendment Act rules: A Lok Sabha committee granted the government an extension till April 9, while a Rajya Sabha panel gave it time till July 9. Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as Opposition protests farm laws: The Opposition also walked out of the Rajya Sabha session after Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu postponed discussions on the laws till Wednesday. Over 56% people in Delhi have antibodies against the coronavirus, shows fifth sero survey: The Delhi government said it was the largest serological survey that it had conducted so far. Journalist Mandeep Punia granted bail by Delhi court: He was accused to misbehaving with a police officer at the Singhu border protest site last week. No central anti-conversion law planned, matters related to religion change concern of states, says home ministry: The minister replied in negative when asked in Parliament if there was evidence to show that interfaith marriages are related to forced religious conversions.

Twelve children administered hand sanitiser instead of polio drops in Maharashtra: Authorities said that three healthcare workers – a doctor, anganwadi sevika and an ASHA volunteer – will face action for the lapse.

Stones thrown at Sukhbir Badal’s vehicle, 4 suffer bullet injuries in SAD-Congress clash: The Shiromani Akali Dal president went to Fazilka district to oversee the filing of nominations for municipal council elections.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine shows 91.6% efficacy in phase 3 trials: However, the trial does not include efficacy data of the vaccine for new variants of Covid-19.

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Myanmar coup, US threatens to reinstate sanctions: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the military actions “a serious blow to democratic reforms” in the Southeast Asian nation.

