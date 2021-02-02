The big news: Delhi Police defend barricading at farmers’ protest sites, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre got an extension to implement CAA rules, and the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid Opposition’s protests.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi police defend multi-layered barricading at farmers’ protest sites, ask why no questions were raised about tractor rally violence: Concrete barriers were erected and barbed wires used to isolate the protestors.
- Centre gets extension to frame, implement Citizenship Amendment Act rules: A Lok Sabha committee granted the government an extension till April 9, while a Rajya Sabha panel gave it time till July 9.
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as Opposition protests farm laws: The Opposition also walked out of the Rajya Sabha session after Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu postponed discussions on the laws till Wednesday.
- Over 56% people in Delhi have antibodies against the coronavirus, shows fifth sero survey: The Delhi government said it was the largest serological survey that it had conducted so far.
- Journalist Mandeep Punia granted bail by Delhi court: He was accused to misbehaving with a police officer at the Singhu border protest site last week.
- No central anti-conversion law planned, matters related to religion change concern of states, says home ministry: The minister replied in negative when asked in Parliament if there was evidence to show that interfaith marriages are related to forced religious conversions.
- Twelve children administered hand sanitiser instead of polio drops in Maharashtra: Authorities said that three healthcare workers – a doctor, anganwadi sevika and an ASHA volunteer – will face action for the lapse.
- Stones thrown at Sukhbir Badal’s vehicle, 4 suffer bullet injuries in SAD-Congress clash: The Shiromani Akali Dal president went to Fazilka district to oversee the filing of nominations for municipal council elections.
- Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine shows 91.6% efficacy in phase 3 trials: However, the trial does not include efficacy data of the vaccine for new variants of Covid-19.
- UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Myanmar coup, US threatens to reinstate sanctions: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the military actions “a serious blow to democratic reforms” in the Southeast Asian nation.