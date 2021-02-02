The Union health ministry on Tuesday said India has so far vaccinated more than 41 lakh healthcare workers against the coronavirus.

A total of 41,20,741 people were vaccinated till 7 pm in 76,516 sessions, according to provisional reports. So far, 3,785 sessions have been held. On Tuesday, 1,70,585 beneficiaries were administered the coronavirus vaccine till 7 pm.

In a statement, the ministry said Gujarat and West Bengal have started the vaccination of frontline workers. A total of 19,902 frontline workers were vaccinated till 7 pm, as per the provisional report.

The ministry also said that 106 adverse events following immunisation were reported across the country on the eighteenth day of the vaccination drive. An adverse event following immunisation, or AEFI, is any unexpected medical occurrence following inoculation but may or may not be related to the vaccine or the vaccination process.

The tally of beneficiaries, include 1,87,252 from Andhra Pradesh, 2,21,354 from Bihar, 2,19,871 from Kerala, 3,16,368 from Karnataka, 2,98,376 from Madhya Pradesh, 1,20,745 from Tamil Nadu, 74,068 from Delhi, 2,83,817 from Gujarat, 4,63,793 from Uttar Pradesh and 2,84,228 from West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,07,66,245 with 8,635 new cases. Covid-19 has caused 1,54,486 deaths in the country so far, after 94 fatalities occurred in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,04,48,406 people have recovered from the infection, while the number of active cases in the country stood at 1,63,353. India’s recovery rate is 97%.

Haryana to roll out second phase of vaccination drive

The Haryana government said it will roll out the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive from Wednesday, wherein frontline workers will get the dose, reported PTI.

“Haryana is all set to start the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine roll out from February 3, after the successful implementation of its first phase,” the government said in an official statement. The registration of the frontline workers will done through Centre’s CoWin app to ensure smooth implementation of the drive, the statement said.

Haryana’s National Health Mission Director Prabhjot Singh said the frontline workers include employees of the revenue department, police, panchayati raj institutions, home guard, prison and urban local bodies department.

“So far, about 1,10,000 frontline workers have been registered for the second phase on the portal,” Singh said. He said that the Centre has sent 7.23 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said the state was among the top three states in the country that have carried out successful implementation of the first phase of vaccine rollout.

The state has inoculated about 1,28,526 healthcare workers till Tuesday, the statement said, adding that the workers who could not get vaccinated in the first phase can do so by February 15, the statement said.

Ahead of the rollout, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan held a meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. In the meeting, Vardhan directed district deputy commissioners to coordinate with all the departments and play a crucial role in the implementation of the roll out.